Fiera Capital Corp Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,789 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.