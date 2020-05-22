Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

