Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 281,127 Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 281,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NYSE:NRK opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

