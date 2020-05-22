Fiera Capital Corp Sells 23,152 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,811,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

BIDU opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

