Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

