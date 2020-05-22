First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after purchasing an additional 421,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $46.42 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

