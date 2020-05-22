First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

ED opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

