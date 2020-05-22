First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,694 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $61.98 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.