First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 767 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

