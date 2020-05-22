First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

Shares of DG opened at $178.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $118.26 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

