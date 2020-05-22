First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.