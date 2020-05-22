Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

