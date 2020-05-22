FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 223,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPAY shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.33 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 195,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $393,944.44. Insiders have bought a total of 514,471 shares of company stock valued at $790,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 229,300 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

