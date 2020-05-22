Fluent’s (FLNT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.31 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.43. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.