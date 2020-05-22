Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 55,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 129,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

F stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

