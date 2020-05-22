Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 69,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

NYSE:F opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

