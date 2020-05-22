Fortive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,993 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,722% compared to the average daily volume of 329 call options.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,165 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

FTV stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

