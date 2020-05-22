Foundry Partners LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

SAFM opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

