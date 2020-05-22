Foundry Partners LLC Invests $714,000 in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,086. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of POWI opened at $107.25 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

