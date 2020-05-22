Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

TREX opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.91.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

