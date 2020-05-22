Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Up 15.2% in May

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at $468,118.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

