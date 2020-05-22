Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FRD stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $106,850 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

