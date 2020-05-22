Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSTA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 695.06 ($9.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 865.70. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

In related news, insider Adam Councell purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83). Also, insider Helen Jones purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,610.05).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

