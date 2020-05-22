FY2023 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Boosted by Analyst

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

