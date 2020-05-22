GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.31% 6.59% 2.39%

Risk & Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 122.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.40

GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1116 1212 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.74%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

