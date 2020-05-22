Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,328,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Garmin by 327.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,678,000 after buying an additional 594,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

GRMN opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

