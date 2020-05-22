General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 586.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

