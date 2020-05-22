Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,486 shares of company stock worth $2,335,408 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $176.41 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $175.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.