GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 647,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

GSB opened at $9.20 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

