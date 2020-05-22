Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

AUMN stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

