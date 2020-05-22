Goldman Sachs Group Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 430

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 376 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.64 ($5.27).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 362.80 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.22.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

