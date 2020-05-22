Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a £115 ($151.28) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JET. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,847 ($129.53) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,901.89 ($117.10).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 8,590 ($113.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,782.24.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

