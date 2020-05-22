Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €21.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($24.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.95 ($25.52).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €19.39 ($22.55) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.81.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

