Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 765 ($10.06) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 766.88 ($10.09).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 673.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 800.44. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

