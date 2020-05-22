Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 12,500 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $615,563.65.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.48 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

