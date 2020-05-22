Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

GWRE opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.48 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

