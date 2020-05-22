GYM Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GYM. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

GYM opened at GBX 137.31 ($1.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 million and a PE ratio of 52.31. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.96.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, research analysts predict that GYM Group will post 889.9999131 EPS for the current year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

