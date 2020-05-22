Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of -1,440.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -240.0%.

Shares of HAL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

