Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 371 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 230.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.31.

NYSE ALL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

