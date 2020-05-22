Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $38,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $46.01 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

