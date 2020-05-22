Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $42,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

