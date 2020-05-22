Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

