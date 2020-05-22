Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.91.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

