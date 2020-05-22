Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,695,090.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,289,625 shares of company stock valued at $97,809,246. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

