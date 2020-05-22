Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $7,950,007.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,285,007.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

