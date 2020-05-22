Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

