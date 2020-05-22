Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWKN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $38.87 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $378.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawkins by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

