Head-To-Head Review: Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) vs. Helix Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:HLX)

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.23 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.03 Helix Energy Solutions Group $751.91 million 0.52 $57.78 million $0.38 6.89

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services 9.21% -709.51% -18.16% Helix Energy Solutions Group 5.83% 2.23% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Key Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 135.37%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Key Energy Services on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

