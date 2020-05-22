Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HPE opened at $10.36 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

