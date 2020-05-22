Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

HWM opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

